Oct 19 Cardinal Financial Corp
* Cardinal announces third quarter 2016 earnings
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.41 excluding items
* Q3 earnings per share $0.37
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Cardinal Financial Corp - net interest income increased 11%, to $33.0 million from $29.6 million, for quarters ended September 30, 2016 and 2015
* Cardinal Financial Corp- net interest margin was 3.35% for Q3 of 2016, an increase from 3.33% for prior quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 29 WS Atkins Plc, a British engineering and design consultancy, has been approached by U.S. company CH2M for a possible $4 billion merger, the Times reported.
Jan 30 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
