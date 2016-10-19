BRIEF-Royal Bank Of Canada announces share repurchase program as part of its normal course issuer bid
* Royal Bank Of Canada announces specific share repurchase program as part of its normal course issuer bid
Oct 19 Milestone Apartments Real Estate Investment Trust :
* Milestone Apartments Reit announces six property portfolio acquisition for US$242 million comprising 1,460 apartment units with weighted average year built of 2005 continuing to decrease average age of portfolio & 10% increase to monthly cash distribution
* Milestone Apartments Real Estate Investment Trust - Announces bought deal equity offering of approximately C$175 million of REIT units
* Milestone Apartments Real Estate Investment Trust - Reached agreement with underwriters to issue 9.5 million trust units at a price of C$18.45 per unit
* Milestone Apartments Real Estate Investment Trust - Board of trustees has approved a 10% increase to its unitholder monthly cash distributions
* Milestone Apartments Real Estate Investment Trust - Increase to cash distributions expected to be effective for jan 2017 distribution Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, Jan 27 The largest shareholder in Oi SA will oppose any alternate reorganization plan that does not come from within the debt-laden Brazilian phone carrier, which is struggling to emerge from bankruptcy protection.
Jan 27 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday: