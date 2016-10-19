UPDATE 1-CH2M approaches Britain's WS Atkins for $4 bln merger -Times
Jan 29 WS Atkins Plc, a British engineering and design consultancy, has been approached by U.S. company CH2M for a possible $4 billion merger, the Times reported.
Oct 19 Lsb Industries Inc
* Says Pryor, Oklahoma chemical facility resumed production of ammonia on october 8, 2016
* Says expects Pryor's urea plant to return to service by November 1, 2016
* Urea plant's return to service has been delayed as a result of inspection process by welding contractor's authorized inspector
* Says management expects additional downtime related to the work on Pryor's urea plant to have little to no impact on LSB's Q4 2016 EBITDA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 30 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Says teams are expeditiously working to fix a systems outage that has resulted in departure delays for flights on ground Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: