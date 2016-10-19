UPDATE 1-CH2M approaches Britain's WS Atkins for $4 bln merger -Times
Jan 29 WS Atkins Plc, a British engineering and design consultancy, has been approached by U.S. company CH2M for a possible $4 billion merger, the Times reported.
Oct 19 Select Comfort Corp
* Q3 earnings per share $0.56
* Q3 sales $368 million versus I/B/E/S view $391.7 million
* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $1.15 to $1.25
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.57 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says outlook assumes high single-digit sales growth for full year
* Sees FY 2016 capital expenditures of $65 million, compared with $86 million in 2015
* Outlook also assumes an 11 percent increase in store count in 2016
* FY2016 revenue view $1.35 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
