UPDATE 1-CH2M approaches Britain's WS Atkins for $4 bln merger -Times
Jan 29 WS Atkins Plc, a British engineering and design consultancy, has been approached by U.S. company CH2M for a possible $4 billion merger, the Times reported.
Oct 19 Kinder Morgan Inc
* Kinder Morgan Inc says for 2016, KMI expects to declare dividends of $0.50 per share
* Q3 loss per share $0.10
* Kinder Morgan Inc says budgeted 2016 distributable cash flow was approximately $4.7 billion and budgeted 2016 adjusted ebitda was approximately $7.5 billion
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* "We are ahead of our plan for 2016 year-end leverage"
* Kinder Morgan - continues to expect adjusted EBITDA to be about 3 percent below budget and distributable cash flow to be about 4 percent below budget for 2016
* Kinder Morgan Inc - continues to expect FY adjusted EBITDA to be about 3 percent below budget
* Kinder Morgan - remain on track to generate 2016 distributable cash flow in excess of expected dividends and our expected growth capital expenditures
* Do not expect to need to access capital markets to fund growth projects for foreseeable future beyond 2016
* Kinder Morgan Inc qtrly revenue $3.33 billion versus $3.70 billion last year
* Kinder Morgan - decrease in distributable cash flow for quarter attributable to lower contributions from co2 segment primarily due to lower commodity prices
* Q3 revenue view $3.45 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Expects to end year with a net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA ratio of approximately 5.3 times
* Combined gross oil production volumes averaged 53.7 mbbl/d for Q3, down 6 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 29 WS Atkins Plc, a British engineering and design consultancy, has been approached by U.S. company CH2M for a possible $4 billion merger, the Times reported.
Jan 30 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Says teams are expeditiously working to fix a systems outage that has resulted in departure delays for flights on ground Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: