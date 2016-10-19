Oct 19 WD-40 Co

* Q4 earnings per share $0.99

* Says on a constant currency basis total net sales would have been $102.9 million for Q4 and $395.9 million for full fiscal year

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $3.64 to $3.71

* Sees FY 2017 sales $395 million to $404 million

* Says gross margin for full year is expected to be near 56 percent