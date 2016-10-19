Oct 19 Brandywine Realty Trust

* Sees FY 2017 FFO per share $1.35 to $1.45

* Q3 FFO per share $0.33

* Q3 earnings per share $0.03

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees 2017 FFO $1.35 to $1.45 per diluted share

* Sees 2017 same store growth of 6.0 percent to 8.0 percent cash and 0 percent to 2.0 percent GAAP

* Says narrowing previously issued adjusted FFO 2016 from $1.26 to $1.32 per diluted share to $1.28 to $1.30 per diluted share

* FY2016 FFO per share view $1.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 FFO per share view $1.41 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says increased 2016 disposition target by $50 million to $900 million