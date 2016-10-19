UPDATE 1-CH2M approaches Britain's WS Atkins for $4 bln merger -Times
Jan 29 WS Atkins Plc, a British engineering and design consultancy, has been approached by U.S. company CH2M for a possible $4 billion merger, the Times reported.
Oct 19 Brandywine Realty Trust
* Sees FY 2017 FFO per share $1.35 to $1.45
* Q3 FFO per share $0.33
* Q3 earnings per share $0.03
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees 2017 FFO $1.35 to $1.45 per diluted share
* Sees 2017 same store growth of 6.0 percent to 8.0 percent cash and 0 percent to 2.0 percent GAAP
* Says narrowing previously issued adjusted FFO 2016 from $1.26 to $1.32 per diluted share to $1.28 to $1.30 per diluted share
* FY2016 FFO per share view $1.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2017 FFO per share view $1.41 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says increased 2016 disposition target by $50 million to $900 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 30 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Says teams are expeditiously working to fix a systems outage that has resulted in departure delays for flights on ground Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: