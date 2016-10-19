UPDATE 1-CH2M approaches Britain's WS Atkins for $4 bln merger -Times
Jan 29 WS Atkins Plc, a British engineering and design consultancy, has been approached by U.S. company CH2M for a possible $4 billion merger, the Times reported.
Oct 19 Eastgroup Properties Inc
* Eastgroup Properties announces third quarter 2016 results
* Sees FY 2016 FFO per share $4.00 to $4.02
* Q3 FFO per share $1.04
* Eastgroup Properties Inc qtrly same property net operating income growth of 3.8%
* Eastgroup Properties Inc - EPS for 2016 is estimated to be in range of $2.93 to $2.95
* FY2016 earnings per share view $2.89 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2016 FFO per share view $3.99 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 FFO per share view $1.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
