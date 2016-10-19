UPDATE 1-CH2M approaches Britain's WS Atkins for $4 bln merger -Times
Jan 29 WS Atkins Plc, a British engineering and design consultancy, has been approached by U.S. company CH2M for a possible $4 billion merger, the Times reported.
Oct 19 Graco Inc
* Graco reports third quarter results
* Graco Inc - Sales for quarter increased 3 percent, including 1 percentage point from acquired operations, with increases in all regions
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.95
* Graco Inc says holding to outlook of low single-digit sales growth for Graco worldwide for full year 2016
* Graco Inc says "while our process segment saw modest growth sequentially in Q3, we are cautious about ongoing headwinds"
* Graco Inc qtrly net sales $327.2 million versus $319 million last year
* Graco Inc says in EMEA region, reiterate low-to-mid single-digit growth expectations for full year
* Graco Inc-" We anticipate americas region will finish full year 2016 flat compared with prior year"
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.89, revenue view $331.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 29 WS Atkins Plc, a British engineering and design consultancy, has been approached by U.S. company CH2M for a possible $4 billion merger, the Times reported.
Jan 30 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Says teams are expeditiously working to fix a systems outage that has resulted in departure delays for flights on ground Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: