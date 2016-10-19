Oct 19 Williams Partners Lp

* JV Partners Crestwood Equity and Williams Partners announce agreement to restructure gathering & processing agreement with Chesapeake in Powder River

* Williams Partners- Terms expected to include minimum annual revenue guarantees that support transition to new fixed-fee structure over next 5-7 yrs

* Williams Partners LP - Restructured services are to become effective Jan. 1, 2017 for a 20-year term.