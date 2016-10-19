UPDATE 1-CH2M approaches Britain's WS Atkins for $4 bln merger -Times
Jan 29 WS Atkins Plc, a British engineering and design consultancy, has been approached by U.S. company CH2M for a possible $4 billion merger, the Times reported.
Oct 19 United Rentals Inc
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $2.58
* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $2.16
* Q3 revenue $1.508 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.52 billion
* Q3 earnings per share view $2.44 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says sees FY 2016 total revenue $5.65 billion to $5.75 billion
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted EBITDA in range of $2.70 billion to $2.75 billion
* FY2016 revenue view $5.74 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
