Oct 19 Landstar System Inc

* Landstar System reports third quarter revenue of $788 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.86

* Sees Q4 2016 earnings per share $0.85 to $0.90

* Q3 earnings per share $0.86

* Sees Q4 2016 revenue $800 million to $850 million

* Q3 revenue $788 million versus I/B/E/S view $777.5 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.81 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Revenue per load on loads hauled via truck in 2016 Q3 was 5 percent below 2015 Q3

* Announced that its board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.09 per share payable on December 2, 2016

* Overall, number of loads hauled via truck in 2016 Q3 decreased 1 percent from 2015 Q3

* Q4 revenue view $802.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.82 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S