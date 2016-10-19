UPDATE 1-CH2M approaches Britain's WS Atkins for $4 bln merger -Times
Jan 29 WS Atkins Plc, a British engineering and design consultancy, has been approached by U.S. company CH2M for a possible $4 billion merger, the Times reported.
Oct 19 Landstar System Inc
* Landstar System reports third quarter revenue of $788 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.86
* Sees Q4 2016 earnings per share $0.85 to $0.90
* Q3 earnings per share $0.86
* Sees Q4 2016 revenue $800 million to $850 million
* Q3 revenue $788 million versus I/B/E/S view $777.5 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.81 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Revenue per load on loads hauled via truck in 2016 Q3 was 5 percent below 2015 Q3
* Announced that its board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.09 per share payable on December 2, 2016
* Overall, number of loads hauled via truck in 2016 Q3 decreased 1 percent from 2015 Q3
* Q4 revenue view $802.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.82 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
