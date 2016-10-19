UPDATE 1-CH2M approaches Britain's WS Atkins for $4 bln merger -Times
Jan 29 WS Atkins Plc, a British engineering and design consultancy, has been approached by U.S. company CH2M for a possible $4 billion merger, the Times reported.
Oct 19 FMC Technologies Inc :
* FMC Technologies reports third quarter 2016 diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of $0.20; excluding charges, adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of $0.35
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.35 from continuing operations excluding items
* Q3 earnings per share $0.20 from continuing operations
* Q3 revenue $1.1 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.15 billion
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly total inbound orders were $692.2 million, including $401 million in subsea technologies orders
* FMC Technologies Inc - company's quarter-end backlog stands at $3 billion, including Subsea Technologies backlog of $2.5 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
