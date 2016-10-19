CH2M approaches Britain's WS Atkins for $4 bln merger -Times
Jan 29 WS Atkins Plc, a British engineering and design consultancy, has been approached by U.S. company CH2M for a possible $4 billion merger, the Times reported.
Oct 19 Big North Graphite Corp
* Announces signing of definitive agreement for acquisition of Duncan Kerr Cobalt Project and change of name to Cobaltech Mining Inc
* Big North will issue to trio 8.5 million common shares in capital of company at a deemed price of $0.15 per payment share
* Says will pay trio certain cash consideration which is payable over a period of 24 months from closing of acquisition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* CH2M has approached its UK competitor WS Atkins about a possible $4 billion merger- Times,citing sources Source http://bit.ly/2jteHJK
* DHT Holdings, inc. Announces receipt of non-binding proposal, adopts one-year shareholder rights plan