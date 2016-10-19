UPDATE 1-CH2M approaches Britain's WS Atkins for $4 bln merger -Times
Jan 29 WS Atkins Plc, a British engineering and design consultancy, has been approached by U.S. company CH2M for a possible $4 billion merger, the Times reported.
Oct 19 Fairmount Santrol Holdings Inc
* Sees Q3 2016 loss per share $0.11 to $0.13
* Sees Q3 2016 revenue $133 million to $135 million
* Sees Q3 total volumes approximated 2.4m tons, a more than 20 percent increase over Q2 2016
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.12, revenue view $128.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says restructuring of leases and purchase contracts serves to decrease cash operating costs by about $15 million through Dec 31, 2017
* Says continues to expect an approximate $15 million of annualized savings from ongoing cost reduction initiatives
* Says during Q3 , renegotiated cancellation and/or deferral into 2020 and 2021 of railcars that were scheduled for delivery in 2017 and 2018
* Says during Q3 of 2016, company renegotiated certain railcar leases and purchase contracts, including reduction of certain lease rates Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 29 WS Atkins Plc, a British engineering and design consultancy, has been approached by U.S. company CH2M for a possible $4 billion merger, the Times reported.
Jan 30 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Says teams are expeditiously working to fix a systems outage that has resulted in departure delays for flights on ground Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: