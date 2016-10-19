UPDATE 1-CH2M approaches Britain's WS Atkins for $4 bln merger -Times
Jan 29 WS Atkins Plc, a British engineering and design consultancy, has been approached by U.S. company CH2M for a possible $4 billion merger, the Times reported.
Oct 19 SLM Corp :
* Sallie Mae reports third-quarter 2016 financial results
* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.12
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 core earnings per share $0.12
* Qtrly net interest income increases 27 percent from year-ago quarter to $223 million
* SLM Corp sees full-year diluted core earnings per share of $0.52
* Qtrly private education loan provision for loan losses of $41 million, up from $27 million
* Qtrly private education loan portfolio grows 27 percent from year-ago quarter to $13.7 billion
* Qtrly delinquencies as a percentage of private education loans in repayment were 2.04 percent, up from 1.91 percent
* SLM Corp sees full-year private education loan originations of $4.6 billion
* FY 2016 earnings per share view $0.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
