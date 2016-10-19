UPDATE 1-CH2M approaches Britain's WS Atkins for $4 bln merger -Times
Jan 29 WS Atkins Plc, a British engineering and design consultancy, has been approached by U.S. company CH2M for a possible $4 billion merger, the Times reported.
Oct 19 SL Green Realty Corp :
* SL Green Realty Corp reports third quarter 2016 EPS of $0.34 per share; and FFO of $1.63 per share
* Q3 FFO per share $1.63
* SL Green Realty Corp - for quarter, consolidated property same-store cash NOI increased by 1.7% to $158.1 million
* Qtrly unconsolidated joint venture property same-store cash NOI increased by 0.3% to $19.4 million in 2016
* SL Green Realty Corp - same-store cash NOI on a combined basis increased by 1.6% to $177.4 million for quarter ended September 30, 2016
* Q3 FFO per share view $1.49 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly total revenues $416.7 million versus $432.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 30 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Says teams are expeditiously working to fix a systems outage that has resulted in departure delays for flights on ground Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: