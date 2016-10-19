Oct 19 Yadkin Financial Corp :

* Yadkin Financial Corporation reports earnings for the third quarter of 2016

* Q3 earnings per share $0.32

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 operating earnings per share $0.43

* Yadkin Financial Corp - provision for loan losses was $3.0 million in Q3 of 2016 compared to $2.3 million in q2 of 2016

* Yadkin Financial Corp - net interest income totaled $64.0 million in Q3 of 2016, which was an increase from $63.5 million in Q2 of 2016

* Yadkin Financial- postponing of Newbridge Systems integration means some cost savings anticipated following Newbridge merger will not be realized in 2016