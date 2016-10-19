Oct 19 Cathay General Bancorp

* Cathay General Bancorp announces third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.58

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.59 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Net interest margin was 3.36% for q3 of 2016 and 3.37% for Q3 of 2015

* Cathay General Bancorp says net interest income before provision for credit losses increased $6.2 million, to $103.8 million during q3 of 2016