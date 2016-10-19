UPDATE 1-CH2M approaches Britain's WS Atkins for $4 bln merger -Times
Jan 29 WS Atkins Plc, a British engineering and design consultancy, has been approached by U.S. company CH2M for a possible $4 billion merger, the Times reported.
Oct 19 Hni Corp
* HNI Corp. reports earnings for third quarter fiscal year 2016
* Q3 Non-GAAP earnings per share $0.80
* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.74
* Q3 sales $584.6 million
* Sees fy 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $2.75 to $3.15 including items
* HNI Corp - estimates sales to be down 1 to 4 percent in q4 over same period in prior year
* HNI corp - non-gaap earnings per diluted share are anticipated in range of $2.60 to $2.70 for full year
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $2.55 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 revenue view $581.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
