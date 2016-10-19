UPDATE 1-CH2M approaches Britain's WS Atkins for $4 bln merger -Times
Jan 29 WS Atkins Plc, a British engineering and design consultancy, has been approached by U.S. company CH2M for a possible $4 billion merger, the Times reported.
Oct 19 Xilinx Inc
* Xilinx announces second quarter 2017 results; advanced products repeat 60 pct year-over-year growth
* Q2 earnings per share $0.61
* Q2 sales $579 million versus I/B/E/S view $574.9 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.55 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.33per share
* Xilinx Inc says December quarter sales are expected to be approximately flat sequentially
* Xilinx Inc- for December quarter fiscal 2017, sales are expected to be approximately flat sequentially
* Xilinx Inc - December quarter fiscal 2017 gross margin is expected to be approximately 69%.
* Xilinx Inc says "initiating a more deliberate repurchase program to complement our long-standing dividend program"
* Xilinx Inc says "intends to utilize may 2016 repurchase authorization of $1 billion in a more deliberate manner over next several quarters" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 29 WS Atkins Plc, a British engineering and design consultancy, has been approached by U.S. company CH2M for a possible $4 billion merger, the Times reported.
Jan 30 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Says teams are expeditiously working to fix a systems outage that has resulted in departure delays for flights on ground Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: