UPDATE 1-CH2M approaches Britain's WS Atkins for $4 bln merger -Times
Jan 29 WS Atkins Plc, a British engineering and design consultancy, has been approached by U.S. company CH2M for a possible $4 billion merger, the Times reported.
Oct 19 East West Bancorp Inc
* East West Bancorp reports net income for third quarter 2016 of $110 million, and diluted earnings per share of $0.76, both up 7% from prior quarter
* Q3 earnings per share $0.76
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.69 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $2.91 to $2.93
* Sees Q4 2016 earnings per share $0.70 to $0.72
* East West Bancorp Inc - Net interest income totaled $254.1 million for Q3 of 2016, a slight increase of $0.6 million from Q2 of 2016
* East West Bancorp Inc - Tangible equity per common share grew $0.56 or by 3% linked quarter to $19.92 as of September 30, 2016
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.71 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2016 earnings per share view $2.85 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 29 WS Atkins Plc, a British engineering and design consultancy, has been approached by U.S. company CH2M for a possible $4 billion merger, the Times reported.
Jan 30 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Says teams are expeditiously working to fix a systems outage that has resulted in departure delays for flights on ground Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: