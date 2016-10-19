UPDATE 1-CH2M approaches Britain's WS Atkins for $4 bln merger -Times
Jan 29 WS Atkins Plc, a British engineering and design consultancy, has been approached by U.S. company CH2M for a possible $4 billion merger, the Times reported.
Oct 19 CVB Financial Corp
* CVB Financial Corp. reports third quarter earnings for 2016
* Q3 earnings per share $0.23
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* CVB Financial Corp - Net interest income before recapture of loan loss provision was $63.2 million for quarter, which was 4.24%, decrease over Q2 of 2016
* CVB Financial Corp - Revenues were $2.3 million for q3 of 2016 compared to $2.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 29 WS Atkins Plc, a British engineering and design consultancy, has been approached by U.S. company CH2M for a possible $4 billion merger, the Times reported.
Jan 30 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Says teams are expeditiously working to fix a systems outage that has resulted in departure delays for flights on ground Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: