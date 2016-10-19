UPDATE 1-CH2M approaches Britain's WS Atkins for $4 bln merger -Times
Jan 29 WS Atkins Plc, a British engineering and design consultancy, has been approached by U.S. company CH2M for a possible $4 billion merger, the Times reported.
Oct 19 Crown Holdings Inc
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.33
* Q3 earnings per share $1.31
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 sales $2.326 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.39 billion
* Says in early 2017, expect to start up Nichols, New York beverage can plant
* Says In Colombia, have begun a capacity expansion with added production expected to be available for shipment in Q2 of 2017
* Says will also begin installation of a second high speed aluminum production line at our beverage can plant in custines, france
* Crown holdings inc- commercial start-up of production line in custines, France is scheduled for April 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
