UPDATE 1-CH2M approaches Britain's WS Atkins for $4 bln merger -Times
Jan 29 WS Atkins Plc, a British engineering and design consultancy, has been approached by U.S. company CH2M for a possible $4 billion merger, the Times reported.
Oct 19 Valmont Industries Inc
* Q3 earnings per share $1.24 excluding items
* Q3 revenue $610.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $625.9 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.49 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $6.23 to $6.35
* Q3 earnings per share $1.24
* Says slightly lowering its annual guidance primarily to reflect recent weakness in coatings segment
* Says "expect positive Q4 comparisons"
* Valmont says coatings segment sales are expected near current levels in Q4, which are weaker than last year's Q4
* Valmont says for Q4,company expects lower North American demand than last year due to crop price levels and related pressure on net farm income
* Says sees FY GAAP EPS $5.88 to $6.00
* FY2016 earnings per share view $6.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
