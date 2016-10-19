UPDATE 1-CH2M approaches Britain's WS Atkins for $4 bln merger -Times
Jan 29 WS Atkins Plc, a British engineering and design consultancy, has been approached by U.S. company CH2M for a possible $4 billion merger, the Times reported.
Oct 19 Steel Dynamics Inc
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.65 excluding items
* Q3 sales $2.1 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.09 billion
* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.64 including items
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.65 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says steel customer inventory levels remain lower than historical levels, year-over-year steel imports have declined about 20 percent
* Says "anticipate lower sequential volumes in our operating platforms" for Q4
* "September steel shipments were lower than anticipated"
* Says believe 2017 automotive steel consumption will be steady with Mexico growing production"
* Recorded litigation charge in Q3 related to settlement of a class action lawsuit in amount of about $5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
