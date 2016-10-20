Oct 20 Jakks Pacific Inc :

* Jakks Pacific reports third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.82

* Q3 sales $302.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $338.4 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2016 sales up 1 percent

* Jakks Pacific Inc - decline in qtrly sales was due to suspension of shipments by jakks to a major U.S. Customer

* Sees FY 2016 sales about $800 million

* Jakks Pacific Inc - decline in qtrly sales was due to negative impact of brexit vote

* Sees fy 2016 earnings per share about $0.78

* Sees fy 2016 earnings per share about $0.78

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $0.78, revenue view $800.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S