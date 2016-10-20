Oct 20 BioTime Inc -
* First patient cohort data from biotime's OpRegen clinical
trial in dry-AMD to be presented at ISOPT Clinical Symposium on
december 2, 2016
* Enrollment in second cohort is expected to be completed in
2016
* Expect to start reporting on data from higher cell dose
cohorts in early 2017 for OpRegen
* Data Safety Monitoring Board gave its recommendation that
Co continue trial with second cohort at a higher dose of 200,000
cells
* Co expects a similar review by DSMB at end of second
cohort
* Based on outcome of DSMB's review of 2nd patient cohort,
approval to begin 500,000 cell dosage to 3rd patient cohort
could be provided by 2016 end
