Oct 20 Mednax Inc -

* Mednax announces acquisition of anesthesiology practice in New York

* No additional terms of transaction were disclosed

* This was a cash transaction and it is expected to be immediately accretive to earnings

* With acquisition, 13 physician group practices have become part of Mednax in 2016