BRIEF-C R Bard Q4 earnings per share $2.11
* Q4 earnings per share view $2.74 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Oct 20 Mednax Inc -
* Mednax announces acquisition of anesthesiology practice in New York
* No additional terms of transaction were disclosed
* This was a cash transaction and it is expected to be immediately accretive to earnings
* Deal was a cash transaction and it is expected to be immediately accretive to earnings
* With acquisition, 13 physician group practices have become part of Mednax in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* But results at Daily Mail, Unilever disappoint (Adds details, closing prices)
LONDON, Jan 26 Advisers could pocket up to $100 million in fees from Johnson & Johnson's $30 billion acquisition of Swiss biotech firm Actelion, the largest takeover of a European healthcare business in more than a decade.