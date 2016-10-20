Oct 20 Ppg Industries Inc :

* PPG reports third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.56 from continuing operations

* Q3 loss per share $0.75 from continuing operations

* Q3 sales $3.8 billion versus I/B/E/S view $3.8 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.58 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $2.31 excluding items

* PPG Industries Inc - Q3 earnings were impacted by slower-than-expected volume growth rates in Europe

* PPG - Q3 earnings impacted by higher-than-anticipated unfavorable foreign currency translation stemming from weakening in Mexican peso, British pound

* PPG - sees in Q4 a continuation of only modest improvements in demand and expect earnings growth rates to be comparable to or slightly higher than q3

* PPG Industries Inc - expect to deploy at least $650 million of cash in Q4

* Ppg Industries Inc - reviewing various restructuring scenarios to reduce our structural operating and functional costs

* Ppg Industries Inc - reviewing various restructuring scenarios to reduce our structural operating and functional costs

* Ppg Industries Inc - "looking ahead to Q4, we expect a continuation of only modest improvements in global demand"