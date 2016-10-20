Oct 20 Mawson West Ltd :

* Mawson west announces notice of compulsory acquisition by galena private equity resources fund and notice of TSX delisting

* Galena intends to compulsorily acquire all of remaining securities in company that it does not already own

* Mawson West Ltd - galena proposes to compulsorily acquire all of ordinary shares of company that it does own for consideration of cdn$0.01 per share