Oct 20 Altagas Ltd -

* Reports strong third quarter results and announces final investment decision for the north pine facility

* Q3 adjusted FFO per share c$0.84

* Now expects capital expenditures in range of $550 to $600 million for 2016

* On a U.S. Gaap basis, net income applicable to common shares for Q3 of 2016 was $46 million ($0.28 per share)

* Continues to expect to deliver overall normalized ebitda growth of approximately 20 percent in 2016 compared to 2015

* BCOGC permit for north pine pipelines is expected in Q4 of 2016

* Continues to expect normalized funds from operations to grow by approximately 15 percent in 2016

* Workforce restructuring is expected to reduce operating and administrative expenses by approximately $7 million on an annualized basis

* Expect to announce a final investment decision on expansion of townsend in early 2017