Oct 20 Nucor Corp :
* Nucor reports results for third quarter and nine months of
2016
* Q3 earnings per share $0.84
* Q3 sales $4.29 billion versus I/B/E/S view $4.51 billion
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.95 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Nucor's Q3 results include a charge of $59.3 million
($0.12 per diluted share)
* Nucor corp - earnings in Q4 of 2016 are expected to
decrease notably compared to Q3 of 2016
* Average scrap and scrap substitute cost per ton used
during Q3 of 2016 was $252, an increase of 9 pct
* Nucor Corp - expect raw materials segment to return to a
loss position due to impact of lower transfer prices at our dri
facilities in Q4
* Nucor - earnings in Q4 of 2016 expected to decrease versus
Q3 primarily due to lower margins in steel mills segment
* Q3 steel mill shipments decreased 12pct from Q2 of 2016
and increased 1pct from Q3 2015
* Nucor Corp sees Q4 performance of steel products segment
expected to decrease due to end of year seasonality that is
typical in Q4
