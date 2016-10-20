UPDATE 1-Canada pension fund, U.S. buyout firms eye DH Corp
* DH said received approaches in December (Adds shares, further details on approaches)
Oct 20 Rubicon Minerals Corp :
* Rubicon Minerals announces the commitment of George Ogilvie as President and CEO and a proposed restructuring transaction including a C$40 million equity financing
* Rubicon Minerals Corp - Restructuring transaction will involve a new equity raise of C$40 million and reduction of company's outstanding obligations
* Rubicon Minerals Corp - Julian kemp will leave his position as Interim President and CEO
* Rubicon Minerals Corp- Company has sufficient resources to continue without disruption while restructuring transaction is being pursued
* Rubicon Minerals Corp - CCAA process is not expected to affect company's day-to-day business
* Rubicon Minerals Corp - During strategic review process, did not receive any binding offers that would result in a deal superior to restructuring deal
* Rubicon Minerals Corp - Phoenix Gold Project continues to be on care and maintenance, with minimum staff on site Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* DH said received approaches in December (Adds shares, further details on approaches)
TORONTO, Jan 27 Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and several U.S. private equity firms are interested in acquiring Canadian financial technology services provider DH Corp, according to people familiar with the situation.
BRUSSELS, Jan 27 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process: