UPDATE 1-Canada pension fund, U.S. buyout firms eye DH Corp
Oct 21 Martin Midstream Partners LP
* Martin midstream partners announces agreement to divest of corpus christi terminalling assets & quarterly cash distribution & release date of third quarter 2016 results
* deal for $93 million
* also announced it has declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.50 per unit, or $2.00 per unit on an annualized basis
Mmlp expects to receive net proceeds of approximately $93 million after transaction fees and expenses
TORONTO, Jan 27 Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and several U.S. private equity firms are interested in acquiring Canadian financial technology services provider DH Corp, according to people familiar with the situation.
BRUSSELS, Jan 27 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process: