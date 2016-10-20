Oct 20 Celestica Inc
* Celestica announces third quarter 2016 financial results
* Q3 earnings per share $0.37
* Q3 revenue $1.55 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.52 billion
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.30 -- Thomson Reuters
* Sees q4 2016 revenue $1.5 billion to $1.6 billion
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.32
* Sees q4 non-ifrs adjusted earnings per share to be in
range of $0.29 to $0.35
* Sees q4 non-ifrs operating margin to be 3.8% at mid-point
of co's expectations
* Entered into an asset purchase agreement with lorenz, inc.
And suntek manufacturing technologies, sa de cv
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.32, revenue view $1.54
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
