Oct 20 Southwestern Energy Co

* Southwestern Energy Co announces 2016 third quarter operational update and financial results

* Q3 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.03

* Q3 loss per share $1.52

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Southwestern Energy Co - net production totaled 211 bcfe in Q3 of 2016, down from 249 bcfe in Q3 of 2015

* Q3 operating revenues $651 million versus $749 million

* Southwestern Energy Co - company anticipates its total company basis differential to end year at high end of its guidance, which is $0.83 per mcf

* Southwestern Energy Co-to exit 2016 with about 85 drilled but uncompleted wells, returning to normal maintenance level for operations of about 60 by early 2017