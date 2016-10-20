Oct 20 Amc Entertainment Holdings Inc :
* AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces $1.4 billion
private placement of usd and gbp senior subordinated notes and
term loans
* Amc Entertainment Holdings Inc - intends to offer about
$900 million aggregate principal amount of dollar-denominated
senior subordinated notes due 2026
* Intends to offer about $500 million principal amount
dollar-denominated "b" term loans due 2023
* AMC Entertainment Holdings - proceeds from offering to be
used to fund acquisitions of odeon & uci cinemas holdings and
carmike cinemas
* AMC Entertainment Holdings - proceeds to also be used to
repay certain outstanding debt of odeon & uci and fund related
transaction fees and expenses
