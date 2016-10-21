Oct 21 Precision Drilling Corp :
* Precision drilling corporation announces 2016 third
quarter financial results
* Q3 loss per share C$0.16
* Q3 earnings per share view C$-0.21 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Revenue this quarter was $202 million or 45% lower than Q3
of 2015
* Precision drilling corp - current expected capital plan
for 2016 is $222 million, an increase of $20 million compared to
plan announced in July 2016
* Precision drilling corp - revenue this quarter was $202
million or 45% lower than Q3 of 2015, mainly due to decreased
activity in all of our operations
* Q3 revenue view C$212.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Precision drilling - has met customer needs reactivating
rigs in several U.S. Basins including Permian, Stack, Scoop, Dj,
Marcellus and Bakken
* Reactivated 51 rigs since 2016 lows and have hired nearly
1,000 field personnel
* Precision Drilling Corp - in Q3, report seven rig years
added to our 2017 contract book, bringing average rigs under
contract for next year to 42
