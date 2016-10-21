Oct 21 South State Corp :
* South State Corporation reports third quarter net income;
increases quarterly cash dividend
* Q3 earnings per share $1.16
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.17 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.18
* South State Corp qtrly net interest income $81.2 million
versus $83 million last year
* Says net charge offs on acquired non-credit impaired loans
remained at 0.07 pct
* South State Corp says has declared a quarterly cash
dividend of $0.32 per share payable on its common stock
* South State Corp says new dividend amount is $0.01 per
share, or 3.2 pct higher than dividend paid in immediately
preceding quarter
