Oct 21 South State Corp :

* South State Corporation reports third quarter net income; increases quarterly cash dividend

* Q3 earnings per share $1.16

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.18

* South State Corp qtrly net interest income $81.2 million versus $83 million last year

* Says net charge offs on acquired non-credit impaired loans remained at 0.07 pct

* South State Corp says has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.32 per share payable on its common stock

* South State Corp says new dividend amount is $0.01 per share, or 3.2 pct higher than dividend paid in immediately preceding quarter