Oct 24 Acco Brands Corp :
* Acco Brands Corporation to acquire Esselte Group Holdings
AB
* Acco Brands Corp - deal for $333 million
* Acco Brands Corp - expected annual synergies of $23
million to be achieved within first 3 years from deal
* Acco Brands Corp - transaction will be funded with cash
and euro-denominated bank debt
* Expect combination to be immediately accretive to adjusted
earnings per share
* As part of financing, and contingent upon deal closing, co
intends to refinance existing senior-secured credit facilities
* Acco Brands -as part of deal, co will assume estimated
$160 million of unfunded pension liabilities, net of associated
deferred tax, predominantly in Germany
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: