Oct 24 VF Corp
* VF Corp reports third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 earnings per share $1.20
* Q3 revenue $3.5 billion versus I/B/E/S view $3.63 billion
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.15 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2016 revenue up 2 percent
* Sees FY 2016 revenue about $12.2 billion
* Qtrly total revenue from continuing operations down 1
percent to $3.5 billion
* As expected, qtrly inventories were up 1% compared with
same period of 2015
* Sees 2016 revenue, on a currency neutral basis, is
expected to increase 2 percent to about $12.2 billion
* VF Corp says gross margin is expected to reach 48.6
percent in 2016
* Vf Corp says declared a quarterly dividend of $0.42 per
share, reflecting a 14 percent increase over previous quarter's
dividend
* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $3.13
* Reported earnings per share is expected to be up 3 percent
to $3.13 for 2016 compared with previous expectation of a 5
percent increase to $3.20
* FY 2016 earnings per share view $3.19, revenue view $12.43
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
