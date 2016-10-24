Oct 24 Basic Energy Services Inc
* Basic Energy Services reaches agreement on comprehensive
deleveraging and recapitalization transaction
* Co says support agreement with lenders holding about $164
million in secured debt and bondholders holding more than $628
million in unsecured debt
* Co announces launch of solicitation of votes for
prepackaged plan
* Basic Energy says has support of 100% of secured term loan
lenders, holders of over 80% of outstanding 2019 notes and 2022
notes for transaction
* Basic Energy says in active talks with potential lenders
to find replacement for prepetition $100 million asset-based
revolving credit facility
* Agreement will provide company with $125 million of
additional liquidity
* Basic Energy says under terms of RSA, co and certain of
subsidiaries must file chapter 11 cases to implement plan on or
before october 25, 2016
* Basic Energy says upon effectuation, financial
restructuring to cancel over $800 million of principal, accrued
interest in outstanding unsecured notes
* Agreement will give co's existing shareholders a recovery
of 0.5% of reorganized basic's equity on effective date
* Basic Energy says in exchange for cancellation of interest
on unsecured notes, holders of unsecured notes to get 99.5% of
reorganized co's equity
* Basic Energy says company expects to exit chapter 11
before end of 2016
* Co says in further support of restructuring, co's secured
term lenders, certain noteholders committed to provide up to $90
million liquidity
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: