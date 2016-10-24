UPDATE 1-Canada pension fund, U.S. buyout firms eye DH Corp
* DH said received approaches in December (Adds shares, further details on approaches)
Oct 24 Arcus Development Group Inc
* Arcus Development announces concurrent private placements; Goldcorp Inc to acquire 19.9%
* Arcus Development says flow-through unit offering will consist of 12.6 million units, non-flow-through unit offering will consist of 1.8 million units
* Arcus says FT units will be sold at a price of $0.10 per unit, and NFT units will be sold at a price of $0.077 per unit
* Arcus says proceeds from sale of FT units to be used to incur eligible Canadian exploration expenses at wholly-owned dan man property Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* DH said received approaches in December (Adds shares, further details on approaches)
TORONTO, Jan 27 Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and several U.S. private equity firms are interested in acquiring Canadian financial technology services provider DH Corp, according to people familiar with the situation.
BRUSSELS, Jan 27 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process: