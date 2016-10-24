Oct 24 Community Bank System :
* Community bank system and Merchants bancshares announce
agreement to merge
* Co will acquire merchants bancshares in a cash and stock
transaction for total consideration valued at about $304 million
* Community Bank System Inc - transaction has been
unanimously approved by boards of directors of both companies.
* Community Bank System Inc - community bank system expects
transaction to be approximately $0.10 per share accretive to
2018 GAAP earnings
* Community Bank System- merger agreement provides for 2
directors from Merchants Bancshares to be added to board of
directors of community bank system
* Community Bank System Inc - RBC capital markets, llc acted
as exclusive financial advisor to community bank system
* Community bank system inc - piper jaffray & co. Acted as
exclusive financial advisor to merchants bancshares
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: