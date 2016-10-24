Oct 24 Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Inovio announces FDA request for additional information
for Phase III program; trial initiation delayed
* Says U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has placed a
clinical hold on its proposed Phase III clinical program for
VGX-3100
* Says the study has not yet been initiated and has not
enrolled or dosed subjects
* Says additionally, the clinical hold does not pertain to
any of Inovio's other ongoing clinical studies
* Says anticipates receiving a formal letter with complete
information from FDA within 30 days
* Says estimates that start of Phase III clinical program
will be delayed until first half of 2017 pending resolution of
FDA's requests
* Says in its initial communication, FDA has requested
additional data to support shelf-life of newly designed and
manufactured disposable parts of Cellectra 5psp immunotherapy
delivery device
* Says working diligently with fda to address its concerns
and anticipates that requested data will be available before end
of this year
