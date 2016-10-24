UPDATE 1-Canada pension fund, U.S. buyout firms eye DH Corp
* DH said received approaches in December (Adds shares, further details on approaches)
Oct 24 Honeywell International Inc
* Honeywell announces any and all cash tender offer
* Offer will expire at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on October 31, 2016, unless extended or earlier terminated
* Price for each $1,000 of notes to be determined by reference to fixed spread over yield based on bid side price of reference U.S. Treasury security Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* DH said received approaches in December (Adds shares, further details on approaches)
TORONTO, Jan 27 Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and several U.S. private equity firms are interested in acquiring Canadian financial technology services provider DH Corp, according to people familiar with the situation.
BRUSSELS, Jan 27 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process: