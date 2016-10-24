Oct 24 Towerstream Corp :

* Towerstream provides update on growth initiatives

* Company expects to have added 170 new buildings in H2 of 2016 that are equipped with its On-net platform

* Expects to end 2016 with a total of 437 buildings On-net

* New buildings expected to result in a nearly 70 percent increase in total number of businesses in company's On-net buildings