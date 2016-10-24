Oct 24 Knowles Corp -
* Knowles reports Q3 2016 financial results and provides outlook for Q4 2016
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.24
* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.37
* Qtrly revenue $243.1 million versus $246.7 million
* Sees Q4 revenue $225 million to $245 million
* Sees Q4 earnings per share $0.19 to $0.25
* Sees Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.29 to $0.35
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.30, revenue view $233.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.34, revenue view $245.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Next In Regulatory News
UPDATE 2-France, Germany concerned about Trump's moves to limit refugees
PARIS, Jan 28 France, Germany and Luxembourg voiced disquiet on Saturday over U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to limit immigration and refugees from some Muslim countries, with Berlin and Paris also reaffirming a firm line on Russian sanctions.
Britain, Turkey sign defence deal to develop Turkish fighter jet
ANKARA, Jan 28 Britain and Turkey signed a defence deal worth more than 100 million pounds ($125 million) on Saturday to develop Turkish fighter jets, opening the way to deeper cooperation over the lifetime of the project.