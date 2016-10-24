Oct 24 AGNC Investment Corp -

* AGNC Investment Corp announces third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.64

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.55 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Board terminated co's existing stock repurchase plan due to expire December 31, 2016, and replaced it with new stock repurchase plan

* Under new stock repurchase plan, co authorized to repurchase up to $1 billion of its outstanding shares through December 31, 2017